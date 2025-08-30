Our focus on restoration of essential services: Rana

JAMMU, AUGUST 29: Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs, Javed Ahmed Rana, today undertook a comprehensive tour of flood-affected villages in the Jammu region, including Bharmini, Ghura, Sarari, Bathindi, Sunjwan, and Chatha, to assess the on-ground situation and oversee relief and rehabilitation measures.

Rajya Sabha MP, Gulam Ali Khatana; senior officers of the Jal Shakti department and other allied departments also accompanied the Minister during the visit.

During the visit, the Minister emphasized the urgent need to accelerate the pace of restoration efforts and reaffirmed the Omar Abdullah Government’s commitment to extend timely assistance to all affected families.

“The least we can do as a Government is to respond with speed and compassion to the needs of those affected by this disaster. Our focus remains on immediate relief, rehabilitation, and restoration of essential services,” he stated.

Rana visited the relief camp at Dongi Higher Secondary School, where several families displaced from Bharmini village have been temporarily sheltered. He interacted with the affected families to understand their concerns first-hand and reviewed the facilities and arrangements provided at the camp.

Recognizing the urgency of safe drinking water for affected communities, the Minister directed the immediate restoration of damaged water supply schemes and called for their completion on a war footing.

Meanwhile, he instructed the concerned authorities to deploy water tankers to ensure an uninterrupted supply of potable water to all flood-hit areas and relief camps.

Stressing that no affected household should be left without access to necessities, Minister Rana also directed officials to ensure an adequate and timely supply of ration and other essential items, including cooked food where required, to all displaced families. “Daily food distribution must be effectively managed to ensure no one is left behind during this critical period,” he said.

Rana instructed officers from all relevant departments to conduct regular visits to the affected areas and camps. He emphasized that officials must listen directly to people’s concerns, understand their urgent needs, and monitor ongoing efforts on the ground.

The Minister also visited Chatha village, where several houses and public infrastructure have suffered extensive damage due to the floods. He assured the affected population that the Government is duty-bound to ensure timely relief, effective rehabilitation, and complete restoration of all essential services.

Rana stressed the importance of interdepartmental coordination and directed officials to adopt a unified and proactive approach to expedite the restoration process.

“Timely action and collaboration between departments are critical to bringing normalcy back to the lives of people. Every effort must be made with urgency and sensitivity,” he remarked.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people in this hour of crisis and ensure that every necessary step is taken for their relief and recovery.