Kargil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India is for peace but is also ready to retaliate (to any misadventure).

“War has always been the last option for India. India wants peace but we are also ready to retaliate. Be it the war in Lanka or Kurukshetra, we tried till last to postpone it. We’re against war but peace can’t be there without strength. If anyone dares to look at us with evil eyes, our armed forces will give a befitting reply,” Modi said addressing troops in Kargil.

Earlier he arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. “For me, all of you have been my family for years now… it’s a privilege to celebrate Diwali among all of you. Our Army in Kargil crushed the fountainhead of terror and people till date, remember the Diwali of victory the country celebrated,” Modi said.

Ever since he became the Prime Minister in 2014, Modi has been a regular visitor to the border outposts on Diwali. He celebrated the festival with troops in Rajouri in 2019 and 2021.

PM said he witnessed Kargil’s victory closely. “I am also thankful for the officers who showed me 23 years old photos of mine. It was an emotional moment when I looked at those photos. When our Jawans were giving betting replies to our enemy, it was then I got the opportunity to be with them… we came here with relief goods that the people gave to us… I can never forget the memories of that time. There was a hail of victory in all four directions,” he said.

PM lauded armed forces for protecting borders. “I bow towards the spirit of the Armed Forces of India. Your sacrifices have always made our country proud,” he said

Prime Minister Modi said the country is fighting internal and external enemies successfully. “We are also fighting a war against corruption. Just like all of you are protecting us at the borders, we’re working within the country to fight evils like terrorism, ‘Naxalwaad’, and corruption. ‘Naxalwaad’ had taken a huge part of the nation in its grasp, but today that stretch is rapidly decreasing,” he said.

He also hailed Made-in-India INS Vikrant, INS Arihant, and Tejas. “We have Made-In-India INS Vikrant in the seas, Arihant to protect us underwater, and Tejas to protect our skies. BrahMos supersonic missiles and Tejas fighter jets display India’s confident prowess,” he said.

Prime Minister also spoke about the earlier days of the Ukraine war, “During the Ukraine war, we saw how our national flag became a shield for our citizens stranded there. India’s respect has increased across the world. It’s happening because India is standing successfully against its internal and external enemies,” he said.