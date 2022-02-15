JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinah today inaugurated 20 Power distribution projects costing Rs 41 Cr at Bajalta, Jammu.

The Lt Governor said that these projects will address peak season shortage and ensure sustained economic activities.

Additional capacity augmentation will bridge the major gap in the electricity requirements of Jammu, Udhampur, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri and adjoining areas, he added.

Our aim is to make the power department of J&K UT self-sustaining and reduce power theft which is proving to be cancer for this sector, the Lt Governor said.

I appeal to the people to help the administration in controlling theft, reducing wasteful consumption, cutting down losses and reporting the offenders to the authorities, added the Lt Governor.

It is the need of the hour to install smart meters to ensure that people of J&K get good quality & reliable power, address the needs of poor, rural areas, agriculture and industrial sector, and usher in an era of uninterrupted power supply.

Highlighting the remarkable progress attained by the UT in power sector, the Lt Governor observed that the unprecedented achievements in power generation, transmission & distribution sectors in the last one year have completely overhauled J&K’s power infrastructure which remained dilapidated for several decades.

The government is planning to invest Rs.12,000 Cr for capacity augmentation, upgrading the transmission and distribution systems to remove all supply constraints, strengthen electrification assets and deliver electricity through underground wires in the capital cities of Jammu & Srinagar.

The UT Government is working on detailed plans in a systematic manner for achieving reliable, quality, and sustainable power supply. We will generate 2500 MW additional electricity by 2024 to ensure energy security for the people of J&K UT, added the Lt Governor.

Last year, 60 MW capacity augmentations were achieved in the region. By March 31 this year, additional 200 MW capacities will be added in our energy basket, he further added.

We are addressing the shortage of infrastructure with renewed vigor with focus on inclusiveness and bridging divides. Our growth model has multi-dimensional objectives to produce a wide-spread flow of benefits, ensuring access to essential services for all sections and expansion of quality employment, said the Lt Governor.

For the first time in decades, the Government is focusing towards capacity augmentation of Grid Sub-stations in J&K, with augmentation work on 21 Sub-Stations completed last year and another 21 will be completed by 31 March, 2022. Work on upgradation of Gladni Grid sub-station which is considered as the Mother Grid station of Jammu division will also be completed by next month.

Moreover, 134 out of 188 sub-projects of power transmission and distribution have been completed and the remaining 54 are in the final stage of completion. New projects worth Rs 400 crore were started for strengthening the transmission sector, added the Lt Governor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid a solid foundation for a better future, rapid economic and sustainable growth of Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor said.

The present dispensation with its citizen-centric policies and reforms in every sector has empowered the people of the UT. We have also changed the Land use policy to empower farmers. Gair Mumkin Khad land issue has been resolved to benefit the people of the UT, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor congratulated the officials of the Power Development Department, and the people of the region for the new power projects.

Sh. Bharat Bhushan, DDC Chairperson Jammu, while speaking on the occasion, hailed the UT Government for working in a focused manner to ensure sustainable growth and development of every sector.

Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and Principal Secretary, Power Development Department made his valuable remarks on the newly inaugurated power projects.

Sh. Shiv Anant Tayal, Managing Director, JPDCL presented the Vote of Thanks.

The power distribution projects under Centrally Sponsored Schemes inaugurated today includes new 33/11 KV Sub stations at Bajalta, Rajinder Nagar, Nardani & Kishanpur Kathar and installation of additional power transformers at Bhalwal & Tanda in Jammu; 33/11 KV Sub-station at Harni and installation of additional power transformers at Surankote & Jaran Wali Gali, Poonch; Installation of additional power transformers at Sunderbani, Kangri, Dhanwan, Mogla, Kotranka & Nowshera and augmentation of Sub-station Dangri , Rajouri; 33/11 KV Sub stations at Majalta & Kud and augmentation of Sub-station Jakhani, Udhampur and 33/11 KV Sub-station at Dadua, Reasi.

Sh. Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Dr RP Singh, Chairman JKPCL; Sh. Jagmohan Sharma, Chairman JPDCL; DDC members, Chief Engineers and officials of PDD, besides people from different walks of life attended the inaugural ceremony.