Opposition to Raise Public Issues in Upcoming Assembly Session: LoP Sunil Sharma

Baramulla: Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Wednesday said the opposition will raise the voices of the poor and common people in the upcoming Assembly session, alleging that corruption and unemployment have reached alarming levels in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma, who is on a visit to Baramulla as part of his party’s pre-session outreach programme, told that the legislative group had decided to visit every district headquarters to listen to people’s problems ahead of the session.

“A lot of people have come from North Kashmir with their issues. Our legislative group has decided that before this Assembly session, we will go to every district headquarters and listen to the problems of the people. Today we have come to Baramulla. People have come from different sections here,” Sharma said.

“This is purely apolitical. We will not call this a political meeting. We have come here to listen to the problems of the people and raise them in the concerned quarters,” he added.

On the BJP’s stance in the Assembly session, Sunil Sharma said, “The opposition has to raise the voices of the poor. Especially now, corruption has crossed many levels. Unemployed youth are in distress because they are being deprived of jobs in the name of outsourcing.”

“And by not having a municipal election, thousands of crores of rupees are not being invested in the ground. Electricity rent has been increased and the burden has been placed on the poor. There are all such issues. There are issues of deliveries. There are issues of NHRM. There are issues of Anganwadi. There are many common issues,” he said.

“The BJP is the principal opposition party. We will raise these issues in the Assembly. Unfortunately, the government has adopted only one slogan — corruption, corruption, corruption,” he alleged.

Asked about the problems faced by the delegations that met him, Sunil Sharma said, “All these problems are related to governance. I have not seen any big storm. There are small issues — some about the bridge, some about the road, some about tourism, some about water. Basic amenities are related to all these issues. There will be common issues too.”