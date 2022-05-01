By Tahir Ahmad Magray

The Governments throughout the world – including India made unrelenting efforts to tackle the pandemic even though the entire world was caught unawares by the deadly virus two years ago. The technological advancements and founding principles of public health have come to as saviour up to a great extent. Obviously Covid-19 affected every country and each one of us directly or indirectly from livelihood losses to forced migration besides depressing economic growth throughout the globe.

Covid has taught us many lessons including omnipotence of nature, care for environment, importance of sustainable development, value of relationships, cooperation, flexibility and evolution of alternatives of learning and teaching, local activism and reliance on decentralized institutions. The negatives including propensity towards individualism, greed and creating of unmindful distances but most importantly, post covid studies reveal that covid has terribly effected children as noticeable and serious conditions and syndromes are being identified which is turning out to be a pandemic which can’t be prevented by wearing masks, lockdowns and vaccines. Medical Practitioner and researchers are encountering new pathologies including like Electronic Screen Syndrome (ESS), Computer Vision Syndrome and Internal Use Disorder alongwith more familiar issues such as obesity, depression, anxiety, attachment disorder, attention deficit, autism, bipolar disorder, psychosis and problematic child behavior.

The pushing of children towards virtual modes of education is turning out to be a negative externality of online mode of education. The intention behind online mode of education was to engage children in Covid pandemic so that the losses due to lockdown may get compensated. The danger associated with exposing children to online content and screen is high, makes children vulnerable to the content they are not supposed to get at a certain age besides children are not easily managed in online class rooms than in offline one. The confusion created by the lockdowns and the looming fear of contracting covid induced a sense of over protection among parents which casually led them to shift the ownership of their cell phones to their children, which seemed either an escapism on the part of parents or failing to engage their children in more meaningful and productive ways of learning. An attempt to on the part of the parents to get rid of their children 24*7 amid lockdowns forced children to glue themselves on screens gadgets, videogames which further isolated them from the real world.

Before going into the prevention and remedial measures of this new epidemic it is imperative to know about the internet addiction and new challenges associated with it. Internet addiction can be defined as a “compulsive behavior characterized by obsessive thoughts, tolerance, craving and withdrawal that creates psychological, social, marital and / or academic difficulties”. According to Recovery Village, a network of rehabilitation facilities in Florida State, Internet addiction can be of various types pertaining to information seeking, sexual activity, social and romantic relationships, gaming and net compulsions. Brain Clark Howard in his research says that Internet addiction do to our minds as Howard’s findings reveal that ‘notifications abuse’ among users so for as every ‘ding’ represents social, sexual or professional opportunity. He goes on as answering to ‘ding’ of notification results in the hit of the dopamine and each hit recharges our addictive compulsion in a manner similar to crack, heroin, methamphetamines and other abusive substances whose affect is potent and hard to resist. The negative effects of internet addiction can reach to the point where we are violating the rights of our body, environment and relationships have over us. Weight gain, stiff or numb limbs, back and shoulder pain, blurring and strained vision, carpal turned syndrome etc. Sleeping apnea as NPR reported recently can result from electronic devices usage, particularly in the evening at late night. The LED lights in our phones, tablets and laptops mimic afternoon sun wave length thereby sending a message to over brains that several hours of wakefulness remain before we can go to sleep. Using devices at night leads therefore to trouble sleeping. This effects adult but the deleterious effects of screen addition are compounded in our children.

Nowadays imagining life without internet seems hypoxic and choking but there are more meaningful and purposeful alternatives which can lead to Oxytocin – endorphin rush instead of highly addictive dopamine. Limiting the amount of screen time by keeping TV sets, Internet out of the Bed Room. Every screen hour should be compensated by an equal hour of physical activity. Experts recommend that children should always be a accompanied by adults while watching TV or engaged on screen, creating family zones in homes where TV gadgets and computer screens are placed so that the consumption of content and browsing of websites is monitored. Discouraging screen / media exposure for children of less than two years. Distractions can also be reduced by disabling notification ding during working hours or turning off or keeping devices on DND mode before bed time. Creating clubs of fun, laughter, Sports, Storytelling, tea parties, community activity can be possible measures of relief from screen addiction. Educationists say that inculcating a habit of reading among children is like nurturing intellect.

As the screen dependence is turning into another invisible pandemic bringing death to cognition and snuffing activity among the children. The responsibility of giving escape velocity to children from the realm of Data, Content, Screen lies on parents, school management and policy makers. It is obvious that holding phone in hand is like holding an explosive, which can potentially strip off childhood from the existence of children. The over dosing and toxicity of internet addiction has unconsciously brought relationship poverty besides changing the social dynamics. It is established that missing schools is more harmful than contracting Covid. Thus it is imperative upon all stake holders that online Education mode should be the last mode of alternative learning as the educational value of a book read in class room is reduced thousand times than through video lecture.

( The author is a Member of Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Services, presently working as District Information Officer, Pulwama and holding the charge of Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir )