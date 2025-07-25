Operation Sindoor ongoing: CDS

Asserting that Operation Sindoor “still continues”, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday said the country’s military preparedness must remain at a “very high” level, round-the-clock and throughout the year. In his address at a defence seminar hosted at Subroto Park in New Delhi, he also said the military in future will also need “information warriors, technology warriors and scholar warriors.”

“And, in a merging landscape of warfare, a future soldier will need to be a mix of all three “info, tech and scholar warriors,” the CDS said. The seminar on ‘Aerospace Power: Preserving India’s Sovereignty and Furthering National Interests’ was held under the aegis of the ‘No.4 Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Programme’.

The CDS said there are no runners-up in a war, and any military must be constantly alert and maintain a high degree of operational preparedness. “An example is Operation Sindoor, which still continues. Our preparedness level has to be very high, 24×7, 365 days (a year),” Gen Chauhan said. India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor. — PTI