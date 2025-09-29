“Operation Sindoor On Field”: PM Modi After India Beat Pak

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India’s victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, calling it another successful chapter of “#OperationSindoor on the games field.”

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same, India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

India successfully chased a target of 147, securing the win at 150/5 in 19.4 overs during the thrilling final held in Dubai.

With this emphatic victory, India once again stamped its dominance over arch-rivals Pakistan on the grand stage. (KNC)