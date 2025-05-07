“Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s Response to Terrorism”: HM Amit Shah

Srinagar: Home Minister Amit Shah expressed pride in India’s armed forces, emphasizing that Operation Sindoor is the nation’s strong retaliation to the brutal killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam.

In a post on X, Shah stated that the Modi government is resolute in delivering a decisive response to any attack on India and its people. He reiterated that India remains committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

Shah in a post wrote, “Operation Sindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam. The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.”

Shah’s statement comes in the wake of the ongoing military operations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, marking a significant escalation in India’s stance against cross-border terrorism.