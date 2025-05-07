Operation Sindoor: India Strikes 9 Terror Bases in Pakistan, PoK in Retaliation to Pahalgam Attack

Operation Sindoor: Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 people were killed on April 22. India carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) including the Jaish-e-Mohammad headquarter of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base Muridke.

Out of the nine targets struck by India, four were in Pakistan and the remaining five were in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

The nine spots targetted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) under ‘Operation Sindoor’ included terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Among the targets hit in a precise operation were Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad (all of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group).

Markaz Taiba at Murdike, Markaz Ahle Hadith at Barnala and Shwawai Nalla camp at Muzaffarabad (all of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba) and Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot (camps and training centres of banned Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted.

Operation Sindoor: 9 locations struck

Jaish-e-Mohammed:

1) Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur,

2) Sarjal at Tehra Kalan,

3) Markaz Abbas in Kotli,

4) Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad.

5) Markaz Taiba in Murdike,

6) Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala,

7) Shwawai Nalla camp in Muzaffarabad.

8) Makaz Raheel Shahid in Kotli

9) Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot.

Muridke (Lashkar-e-Taiba) : Murdike hub of Lashkar-e-Taiba is located 40 kms away from Lahore. The Muridke compound has long been identified as a critical infrastructure hub for Lashkar’s terrorist operations. It houses the administrative centers and training facilities of Lashkar-e-Taiba and its front organization, Jamaat-ud-Dawa. Murdike’s Markaz Taiba was established in 2000 and is the most important training centre of Lashar-e-Taiba located in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Punjab, Pakistan. The complex holds arms and physical trainings facility and radicalisation and indoctrination for terror entities both from within Pakistan and abroad.

Markaz Abbas in Kotli (Jaish-e-Mohammad) : Markaz Saidna Hazrat Abbas bin Abdul Mutalib (Markaz Abbas) of Jaish-e-Muhammad is located in Mohalla Roli Dhara Bypass Road, Kotli, PoK. This markaz is located approximately 2 kms south-east of Kotli Military Camp. As per ANI, this building can accommodate around 100-125 JeM cadres and 40 to 50 JeM cadres are always present within premises of this Markaz at any point of time. It also serves as the residence of Hafiz Abdul Shakoor alias Qari Zarrar — head of this markaz. Qari Zarrar is a Shura member of JeM Council and one of the founding members of JeM and part of the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM) terrorists who had left HuM and founded JeM along with Maulana Masood Azhar. He lives in the three-storey building located adjacent to Markaz Abbas.

Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur (Jaish-e-Mohammad) : The Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur serves as the operational headquarter of JeM and associated with terrorist plannings including Pulwama attack on Feb 14, 2019. As per ANI, perpetrators of Pulwama attack were trained at this camp. It is located at NH-5 (Karachi Torkham Highway) on the outskirts of Bahawalpur at Karachi Mor, Bahawalpur, Punjab, Pakistan. It is located at an aerial distance of 100.4 km approximately from IB opposite of Khajuwala, Bikaner, Rajasthan. This is main centre of JeM for training and indoctrination of youth which is spread over a 15-acre area. This Markaz serves as the operational headquarter of JeM and associated with terrorist plannings including Pulwama attack on Feb 14, 2019. Perpetrators of Pulwama attack were trained at this camp.

The Markaz also consists of residences of JeM Chief Maulana Masood Azhar, de-facto Chief of JeM Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Maulana Ammar and other family members. Besides the residences of JeM functionaries, the complex also houses more than 600 cadres. Markaz Subhan Allah was built with the help of both the provincial and federal governments of Pakistan, apart from funds raised by JeM from some Gulf and African countries including the UK. It is operational since 2015.

On November 30, 2024, Maulana Masood Azhar addressed JeM cadres at Markaz Subhan Allah after a gap of two years. Anti-India rhetoric, including taking revenge for Babri Masjid demolition reiterated during the address, were raised by him. JeM Commanders associated with their Afghan operations also visit this Markaz for terrorist plannings and meetings with senior JeM functionaries. Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar (MARA) arranges for the consignments of weapons, including recently acquired M4 Rifles left by NATO forces in Afghanistan, through KPK based smugglers from this facility.

Sarjal at Tehra Kalan (Jaish-e-Mohammad) : Tehra Kalan at Sarjal is the main launching site of Jaish-e-Mohammad for infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. It is located in the Shakargarh Tehsil of Narowal District in Punjab, Pakistan. This facility is located inside the premises of a Primary Health Center in Tehra Kalan Village of Sarjal area so as to conceal its real purpose. ANI reports that the terror backers, Pak ISI have facilitated setting up of such launch facilities along the International Border and Line-of-Control in government buildings to hide or conceal terror infrastructure.

This JeM facility holds special prominence due to its close proximity of around 6 kms from International Border in Samba sector of Jammu. This facility serves as the base for the digging of cross-border tunnels for infiltration of terrorists. Pak ISI and JeM have developed a network of underground tunnels in Shakargarh area which is used for infiltration of JeM cadres into India. All the tunnels which have been dug across the IB in Arnia-Jammu Sector are handiwork of the handlers from this facility. Sarjal facility also serves as the launching base for drones by which arms/ammunition/narcotics and warlike stores are dropped into Indian territory. JeM has also been planning use of drones for infiltrating JeM terrorist into India aerially using drones. This facility therefore serves as an important terror base.

Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli, PoK (Hizbul-Mujahideen) : Located approximately 2.5 kms from Mahuli Puli (a bridge on Mahuli Nalla on Mirpur-Kotli road) in Kotli district of Pak-occupied-Kashmir, Maskar Rahil Shahid is one of the oldest facilities of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). As per ANI, it is a secluded facility and accessible only via a kuchcha track. The camp is located in hilly area and comprises of barracks, four rooms being used for keeping arms and ammunition, office and for residential purpose for terrorists.

Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala, PoK (Lashkar-e-Taiba) : Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala is one of the important Markaz of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pak-occupied-Kashmir and is used for infiltration of LeT terrorists and arms/ammunition into Poonch – Rajauri and Reasi sectors. The Markaz is situated at outskirts of Barnala town on Kote Jamel road and is at a distance of 500 metres from Barnala town and 200 metre from Kote Jemel road.

The Markaz can accommodate 100-150 cadres and around 40-50 cadres are usually present at this Markaz, supervising terror activities being organised from this Markaz. It is also utilized as staging centre for LeT terrorists before infiltrating into Indian territory. LeT terror operatives Qasim Gujjar alias Mahrore, Qasim Khanda, Anas Jarar operate from this Markaz and reside in its vicinity. Khubaib alias Mohd Amin Butt also visits this Markaz regularly. Qasim Gujjar and Khubaib have been designated under UA (P) Act by Indian Government. Central LeT/JuD leaders also visit this Markaz for organizing and supervising terrorist activities of LeT, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Jammu and Kashmir United Movement.Mehmoona Joya facility, Sialkot (Hizbul Mujahideen) : The Mehmoona Joya facility is situated near Kotli Bhutta Government Hospital in Head Marala area of Sialkot district of Punjab. Pak ISI have facilitated setting up of such launch facilities along the International Border and Line of Control in Government buildings to hide and conceal terror infrastructure.

Shwawai Nalla camp in Muzaffarabad (Lashkar-e-Taiba) : The Shawai Nallah Camp is one of the most important camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba and is used for recruitment, registration and training of Lashkar cadres. This camp has been functional since early 2000.

PTI quoted sources as saying that apart from logistics, the Pakistani army and ISI used the services of Special Services Group (SSG) to facilitate the training of terrorists in these camps.

The military strikes were carried out under ‘Operation Sindoor’ two weeks after the massacre of 26 people by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

The defence ministry said in a statement at 1.44 am, “A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,”

It said the actions by the Indian armed forces have been “focused, measured and non-escalatory” in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.