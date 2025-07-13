Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s strategic clarity:  Rajnath

Lucknow, July 12: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said Operation Sindoor is a testament to India’s growing strength.

Describing Operation Sindoor as a precise and fitting attack on Pakistan, comparable to the 1971 war, he said it demonstrated India’s military capabilities and strategic clarity, showcasing the bravery of the armed forces.

Singh, who reached Lucknow on Saturday on a two-day visit, was addressing BJP workers at the Aishbagh Ramleela ground.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for changing the world’s perception of India, he highlighted India’s rapid economic growth, stating that the country has jumped from 11th to 4th place in terms of the size of its economy since Modi took office in 2014.

Singh predicted that India would become the third-largest economy within the next two to three years.

The defence minister stressed on giving due importance to party workers as they are the ones who make corporators, MLAs, and MPs.

Last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that Operation Sindoor was the biggest action taken against terrorism in India’s history.

Speaking at an event in Dehradun, he said the Pahalgam terror strike was not just an attack on Indian citizens but also an assault on the social unity of the country. The Defence Minister emphasized that terrorists in Pahalgam targeted victims based on their religion, but India responded not by considering religion, but by taking decisive action based on their deeds. Singh urged the international community to put strategic, diplomatic, and economic pressure on Pakistan to deal with terrorism.

The Minister added that India is protecting its borders and creating a system that is making it strategically, economically, and technically strong. He also said that Operation Sindoor is proof that the government has transformed India’s security apparatus by changing the attitude towards national security issues.

Earlier, Singh took a firm stand at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting in Qingdao, China, by refusing to endorse a joint statement that could have weakened India’s position on key issues, especially cross-border terrorism and regional security.

Rajnath Singh’s refusal underscores India’s strategic autonomy and its unwavering stance against terrorism. The proposed document reportedly omitted any mention of the recent Pahalgam terror attack—believed to be carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba—while including references to militant activity in Balochistan, a region where Pakistan has repeatedly accused India of interference, claims India strongly denies.