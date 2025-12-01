‘Operation Sindoor’ continues,On high alert along LoC: IG BSF

Srinagar: Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force (BSF), Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav (IPS) on Monday said ‘Operation Sindoor’ will continue as long as there are “misadventures” from Pakistan. He asserted that the forces are maintaining full preparedness to tackle any provocation from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Speaking at the BSF’s Annual Press Meet 2024–2025 held at Humhama, IG Yadav said ‘Operation Sindoor’ is still underway to counter cross-border infiltration and terror infrastructure across the LoC.

“We are fully prepared to give a befitting reply to any attempt from across,” he said.

Yadav revealed that while infiltration methods have slightly changed with new routes emerging, close coordination between the BSF and Army has helped neutralise several attempts. “Our intelligence grid is strong, and every input is followed up swiftly,” he said.

The IG BSF also warned of growing narco-terror activities being pushed from across the LoC, calling it “a bigger internal threat aimed at targeting Kashmiri youth and funding terror”.

He further noted that some launching pads have been shifted deeper into Pakistani territory after sustained Indian strikes, adding that surveillance and operational readiness remain high—(KNO)