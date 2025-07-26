Operation Sindoor continues: CDS

New Delhi, July 24: Asserting that Operation Sindoor “continues”, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday said the country’s military preparedness must remain at a “very high” level, round-the-clock and throughout the year.

In his address at a defence seminar hosted at Subroto Park here, he also said the military in the future will also need “information warriors, technology warriors and scholar warriors.”

And, in a merging landscape of warfare, a future soldier will need to be a mix of all three “info, tech, and scholar warriors,” the CDS said.

The seminar on ‘Aerospace Power: Preserving India’s Sovereignty and Furthering National Interests’ was held under the aegis of the ‘No.4 Warfare and Aerospace Strategy Programme’.

The CDS said there are no runners-up in a war, and any military must be constantly alert and maintain a high degree of operational preparedness.

“An example is Operation Sindoor, which continues. Our preparedness level has to be very high (24×7, 365 days a year),” Gen Chauhan said.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

The CDS also emphasised the importance of learning about both ‘Shastra’ (warfare) and ‘Shaastra’ (knowledge system).