“OpenAI Will Eat Microsoft Alive”: Elon Musk on GPT-5 Launch

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a jab at Microsoft chief Satya Nadella on the day OpenAI rolled out its latest AI model, GPT-5, across multiple platforms. Musk, backing his own Grok AI, warned that OpenAI could “eat Microsoft alive”.

Announcing the launch, Nadella praised GPT-5 as OpenAI’s most capable model yet, now integrated into Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry. He highlighted the rapid progress since GPT-4’s debut just two and a half years ago, calling the pace of AI innovation “incredible”.

Responding to Musk’s comment, Nadella said, “People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it!” adding that competition fuels innovation. He expressed excitement for future Grok versions running on Azure.

Cursor AI, an AI-powered code editor, also confirmed GPT-5 integration, calling it “the most intelligent coding model” they’ve tested and offering it free for now. Musk countered, claiming “Grok 4 Heavy” remains the most powerful AI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described GPT-5 as “generally intelligent” and a major leap toward artificial general intelligence. Comparing AI progress, he said GPT-3 was like a high schooler, GPT-4 a college student, and GPT-5 a PhD-level expert. The model excels in autonomous agent tasks and “vibe coding” for on-demand app creation. Altman admitted feeling “scared” by its capabilities, likening the breakthrough to the Manhattan Project in terms of lasting impact.