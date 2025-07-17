OpenAI to Launch ‘Aura’, AI-Powered Browser to Rival Chrome

New Delhi: OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is reportedly working on a new AI-powered web browser called Aura. Internal references within the ChatGPT web app—like “in Aura” and “Aura Sidebar”—have hinted at this upcoming tool, though OpenAI hasn’t officially confirmed the name.

Designed to go beyond traditional search, Aura will allow users to interact with the web using conversational AI, transforming how we browse and perform tasks online.

Built on Chromium, Packed with AI Features

Aura is expected to be built on Chromium, making it compatible with Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. Unlike Chrome clones, Aura will deeply integrate AI features such as:

Summarising web pages

Autofilling forms

Booking appointments

Executing tasks via AI agents

The browser may replace traditional tabs and searches with a chatbot-style interface that can directly respond to queries like “book a train” or “summarise this article.”

A Threat to Chrome’s Dominance?

With over 500 million weekly ChatGPT users, even partial adoption of Aura could significantly impact Google Chrome’s market share, which currently stands above 65%. By offering privacy-friendly AI tools and reducing reliance on ad tracking, Aura could appeal to users tired of Google’s ad-centric model.

If successful, Aura could redefine browsing—merging AI’s conversational power with daily web use.