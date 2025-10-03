Op Sindoor victory against Ravana of terrorism: Prez

NEW DELHI: Terming ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a victory against the Ravana of terrorism, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday praised the Indian armed forces for giving a befitting reply to terrorists and their sponsors sitting across the border.

Addressing the Dussehra celebrations at the Red Fort here, President Murmu said, “The Operation Sindoor carried out by our armed forces’ represents a decisive victory over the Ravana of terrorism.”

She said, “When terrorism strikes against humanity, it becomes necessary to counter it. Operation Sindoor is a mark of victory against the Ravana of terrorism, and we salute our soldiers for this.”

Pertinently, the ‘Operation Sindoor’ was launched against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan on May 7 this year. It was a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead. The Indian armed forces destroyed nine terror headquarters deep inside Pakistan and PoK which led to the clashes between the two countries.

The skirmishes continued for 4-days and the hostilities ended after the Pakistan Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart and requested for a ceasefire.

The President said the Dusheera festival has always symbolised the triumph of good over evil, humility over arrogance and love over hatred.