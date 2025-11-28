Op Sindoor showcased India’s military strength: Prez

New Delhi: Stating that the ‘Operation Sindoor’ demonstrated India’s military strength as well as its moral clarity in acting firmly against terror, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that world has recognized India’s capability to respond decisively while upholding its commitment to security and stability.

Addressing at the inaugural session of the third edition of the Indian Army’s seminar, ‘Chanakya Defence Dialogue-2025,’ here, President Murmu said, “The success of Operation Sindoor represented a defining moment in India’s counter-terror and deterrence strategy. It demonstrated the nation’s military strength as well as its moral clarity in acting firmly yet responsibly to maintain peace.”

“The world has recognized India’s capability to respond decisively while upholding its commitment to security and stability,” she added.

Praising the Indian armed forces for their exemplified professionalism and dedication in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, the President said, “Across conventional, counter-insurgency, and humanitarian operations, the forces have shown remarkable adaptability and resolve. Beyond operational roles, the armed forces also contribute to national development by improving border infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, promoting tourism, and supporting education initiatives in frontier areas.”

The President said that rapid technological advancements, competing power centres, and shifting alliances are rewriting international relations. Emerging domains such as cyber, space, information, and cognitive warfare are increasingly blurring the lines between peace and conflict.

She highlighted that India’s approach, guided by the civilisational principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, shows that strategic autonomy can coexist with global responsibility, with the country prepared to defend its citizens while pursuing peaceful relations.

President Murmu welcomed the Indian Army’s ongoing reforms under its ‘Decade of Transformation,’ aimed at modernizing structures, doctrines, and capabilities to remain future-ready across all operational domains.

She said these reforms would strengthen India’s defence self-reliance and mission readiness.

The President also noted the Army’s investment in youth and human capital through education, sports, and the expansion of the NCC, as well as the increasing participation of women officers and soldiers. According to her, these initiatives foster inclusion and inspire more young women to join the armed forces or pursue professional careers.

President Murmu said that the discussions at Chanakya Defence Dialogue-2025 would provide valuable insights to policymakers. She expressed confidence that the armed forces would continue striving for excellence, moving ahead with determination to achieve the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. (KNO)