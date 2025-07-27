Op Sindoor sent clear message to Pak; those supporting terror will not be spared: CoAS

Drass (Kargil), July 26: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday said that the strikes carried out during Operation Sindoor were a clear message to Pakistan that supporters of terrorism will not be spared.

“Operation Sindoor was a message to Pakistan as well as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which was a deep wound for the entire nation. This time India did not only mourn but showed that the response will be decisive,” Gen Dwivedi said at the Kargil War Memorial here.

Addressing a gathering on Vijay Diwas, the chief of army staff said a stern response to the adversary was the new normal established by India.

“The faith shown by the countrymen and the free hand given by the government, the Indian Army gave a befitting surgical response. Any power that tries to challenge the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of India or harm the people will be given a befitting reply. This is the new normal of India,” he said.

Gen Dwivedi said that during Operation Sindoor, the army eliminated nine high-value terrorist targets in Pakistan with zero collateral damage.

“India attained a decisive victory by effective targeting of terror infrastructure in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. The army targeted the terrorist infrastructure and foiled the other aggressive moves of Pakistan to attain a decisive victory,” he said.

Gen Dwivedi said Indian gave peace a chance, but Pakistan resorted to cowardice.

“The Pakistani action on May 8 and 9 was responded to effectively. Our army air defence stood like an impregnable wall which could not be breached by any missile or drones,” he said.

Recalling the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the silver jubilee celebrations last year, the military chief said the presence of top leaders shows that it is not only an army day but a festival for the entire nation.

“The nation is safe due to the sacrifices made by the heroes at the icy heights. We remember their dedication and determination, and we bow to the brave heroes who laid down their lives so that we can live a peaceful life with dignity,” he added.

General Dwivedi paid rich tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War while defending the nation’s sovereignty.

He said it was a matter of pride that Kargil Vijay Diwas had evolved beyond a military event and had become a nationwide celebration.

“Today we stand under the towers of Tololing, Tiger Hill, and Point 4875, and we remember not only that war but also the spirit shown by those warriors. We remember the determination in their eyes, the indomitable courage with which they overcame every difficulty. We remember the cry, the warning, the vow that came out of the mouth of every warrior. We pay our respects to those brave heroes who sacrificed their lives so that we could live a life of peace with dignity,” he said.

He stressed that the Indian Army is fully prepared to help realise the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 — the centenary of India’s independence.

“Our biggest strength in this nation-building is our huge service family. There are about 1.3 crore soldiers in the community. This includes serving soldiers, their families, veterans, and families of martyred soldiers,” he said.