Op Sindoor not called off; will demolish terror nursery: PM

New Delhi, July 29: Putting Pakistan on notice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said Operation Sindoor hasn’t ended and India will keep taking action and demolish the terrorism nursery.

“I request that Congress not give a clean chit to Pakistan due to pressure from the family. They should amend their mistakes. Now, India will demolish terror in the terrorism nursery. Operation Sindoor hasn’t ended. It will continue. So, it’s a notice to Pakistan. India will keep taking action until Pakistan stops its actions against us,” PM Modi said, responding to the two-day debate on Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister asserted that the Indian armed forces taught such a lesson to those behind the Pahalgam attack that the “masters of terrorism” are still losing their sleep over it.

PM recalled the time when US Vice President JD Vance called him on May 9. ” JD Vance tried to speak to me. I couldn’t take his calls because I was in a meeting. Then, I called him back and he told me that Pakistan was going to launch a big attack on India. I told him that if Pakistan intends to do this, it will backfire. If they attack, we will launch a bigger attack. I said their ‘goli’ will be retaliated with our ‘gola’,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister said the attack was aimed at instigating riots in India, and the country’s unity has foiled the attempt.

“I stand here to make a case for India, and to show a mirror to those who do not understand this. I had said that we will teach the terrorists and their masters a befitting lesson that will be beyond their imagination.

“We have complete trust in the capabilities of our armed forces, and they were given a free hand to respond. The armed forces taught them such a lesson that the masters of terrorism are still losing their sleep over it,” he said.

Modi noted that Pakistan had some inkling of Indian action and had started issuing nuclear threats, but could do nothing when terror targets were hit.

“It (Pahalgam attack) was a conspiracy to instigate riots in India, and the country’s unity foiled that attempt. When I speak of this Parliament session being a Vijayotsav, it is of destroying the headquarters of terror,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that no country in the world has stopped India from taking action in its defence against terrorism, but lamented that while the nation got support from the entire world, the Congress could not stand behind the valour of the country’s soldiers.

Prime Minister said Pakistani airbases hit by India “are still in ICU” and the masterminds of the April 22 terror attack are still having sleepless nights.

“No country in the world has stopped India from any action in its defence against terrorism. Only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN.

The prime minister noted that India called out Pakistan’s nuclear bluff and showed the world that “we will not bow down to nuclear blackmail”.

“Our operations range from Sindoor to Sindhu (Indus Waters Treaty)… Pakistan knows they have to pay a huge price for any misadventure. Terror attacks were launched earlier, and the masterminds of the attacks knew nothing would happen, but now they know India will come for them.”

PM Modi said drones and missiles made in India exposed the capabilities of Pakistani arms and ammunition during the military operation.

“The world saw the strength of self-reliant India during Operation Sindoor. We destroyed terror sites deep inside Pakistan within 22 minutes to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack,” he said.

