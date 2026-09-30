‘Op Drishti’ reflects Army’s service, courage and resolve: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that ‘Op Drishti’ was not merely a medical camp but reflected the Army’s service, courage, resolve and commitment to restoring dignity and improving the lives of people living in remote and border areas.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Phase-II of the Mega Cataract Surgery Camp under ‘Op Drishti’ at Chinar Auditorium, Badami Bagh Cantonment (BB Cantt), Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor, said the 11th mega surgery camp had brought together patients, doctors, medical teams and the Army to provide quality eye care to people who otherwise face difficulties in accessing advanced treatment.

“I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh. I also express my gratitude to the Army Chief and the medical teams,” Sinha said, while appreciating all those associated with the initiative.

He thanked the doctors, medical personnel and support teams for their dedication in taking specialised treatment to difficult and challenging areas.

“This is not limited to a camp. This is an example of service, courage, resolve and an effort to give value to human life,” he said.

Sinha said 446 surgeries had been conducted under the initiative, including at Tangdhar in Kupwara, where Army and medical teams provided treatment to residents of the border area.

“Those who have seen the mountainous terrain know how difficult it is. There are challenges of roads and even the risk of shelling,” he said.

He said medical teams, led by Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra and other officers, took up the challenge of conducting surgeries in an underground operation theatre at Tangdhar.

“Our doctors, medical colleagues and the entire team, along with Brigadier Sanjay Mishra ji and others, created such an arrangement and conducted surgeries in an underground OT,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the initiative reflected a strong sense of duty and commitment, particularly as specialised medical infrastructure and equipment had to be taken to border areas.

He said he had been informed that the Tangdhar initiative was the 10th camp and was unique because of its location along the border. “The equipment and tools were airlifted there,” he said, adding that the initiative demonstrated that determination could help overcome difficult challenges.

Sinha said people from adjoining areas were able to reach the camp and receive treatment with the support of the Army and its personnel.

He said it was the first time for many residents of border areas to access such advanced medical treatment.

Describing the initiative as an example of how healthcare can transform lives, Sinha said the stories of patients who received treatment reflected restored dignity and renewed hope.

“I see changing lives in this initiative. Every treatment that has been provided and every story of restored dignity tells the story of Op Drishti. I consider Op Drishti a resolve for restoring vision,” he said.

Sinha said more than 1.5 lakh eye screenings had been conducted under the initiative, with eye-check-up facilities reaching people in remote areas.

He said the campaign had also strengthened the bond between the Army and local communities.

“The Indian Army has always stood with the country and the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir in times of need. Its support and presence are of immense importance,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the Army had not merely provided medical treatment but had also extended a sense of companionship and support to people living in difficult areas.

“The Army has not returned after completing its work; it has given the vision of standing with the people,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the support staff, pilots, Air Force personnel, doctors, medical teams and all others associated with the initiative.

Sinha said conducting surgeries in an underground operation theatre and taking specialised healthcare to border areas reflected a commitment to ensuring that difficult terrain did not become a barrier to healthcare.

He said the campaign had conveyed a message to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that service and resolve could overcome difficult circumstances.

The Lieutenant Governor said the journey would not end with the conclusion of the camp and expressed hope that the initiative would continue to reach villages and remote communities.

“I believe this journey is not the end. It will continue to move forward and reach villages, so that quality healthcare can reach citizens living in remote areas of India,” he said.

Sinha said ‘Op Drishti’ had demonstrated that advanced and specialised medical care could be taken to people irrespective of the difficulties posed by terrain and distance.

He said the initiative had reinforced the message that with determination, service and collective effort, quality healthcare could be taken to even the most difficult areas.