Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in Shaakunthalam, is currently taking a break from acting due to her recent diagnosis of myositis. During this year-long hiatus, she is focusing on improving her physical and mental well-being. Contrary to rumors of moving to the US, Prabhu revealed her whereabouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of pictures depicting her participation in spiritual classes conducted by guru Jakki Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru. Samantha has been a dedicated follower of Sadhguru and has visited the Isha Foundation multiple times in the past.

In her Instagram caption, she expressed how, in the past, achieving a still and meditative state seemed nearly impossible. However, today, she finds great strength, calmness, connection, and clarity in meditation—a simple yet powerful practice.

One of her followers commented on the post, expressing admiration for Samantha’s inner radiance and sending well wishes for her healing phase. They invoked Lord Shiva’s blessings as her guardian angel and called her God’s favorite child.

In the past, Samantha wrote about wrapping up her role in #CitadelIndia, expressing gratitude to the team for their unwavering support and the role of a lifetime. She looks forward to whatever comes next in her acting journey, acknowledging the significance of taking this break.