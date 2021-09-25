Only with heightened preparation can we keep the possible third wave at bay: LG

Srinagar, September 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today issued directions to the officers of UT administration and all DCs, SPs to achieve the target of 100% saturation of first dose of vaccination in the above 18 age group category by the 15th of October in the J&K UT.

The Lt Governor was chairing the weekly meeting to review the covid scenario and containment measures at Raj Bhavan.

While taking the District wise assessment of the covid containment measures, the Lt Governor asked the DCs and SSPs to ensure strict enforcement of covid appropriate behaviour with no let up on the covid containment measures.

Directing the district officers for proper monitoring of Covid protocols at tourist places and public parks, the Lt Governor said that it should be ensured that all the service providers connected with the tourism sector are vaccinated with 2nd dose of covid vaccine.

During the meeting, the DCs and SSPs apprised the chair about the latest position of their respective districts with respect to covid cases, vaccination coverage status, and covid containment measures being adopted by them.

The Lt Governor emphasized that only with heightened preparation can we keep the possible third wave at bay.

The Lt Governor also passed instructions to the Divisional Commissioners, ADGP Jammu, and IGP Kashmir to continuously monitor the situation for achieving the set targets within stipulated timeframes.

Taking note of the districts lagging behind in submitting the reports on Equipment Audit Committees, the Lt Governor directed them to submit the same at the shortest possible time.

Sh. Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed presentation on the covid containment measures; weekly trend in Covid cases, District-wise vaccination allocation plan, Vaccination Targets and achievements, Contact Tracing, Block wise Covid 19 Status, etc.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh. Dilbag Singh, DGP; Sh. Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Sh. Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Sh. Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Sh. Mukesh Singh, ADGP; Sh. Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sh. Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, attended the meetings, in person and through virtual mode.