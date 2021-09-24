Only vaccinated attendants must accompany patients in Kashmir hospitals: Admin

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Thursday visited several Hospitals of district Srinagar to review preparedness of these institutions for containment of Covid and inspect adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) in these health institutions.

The Div Com visited SMHS, Super Speciality Hospital, Bone & Joint Hospital, UPHC Chanapora, MMC Sanat Nagar & College of Nursing, and GMC Srinagar.

During the visit, he stressed upon the heads of institutions to strictly implement CAB in these institutions to contain the spread of virus.

He also gave on spot directions to the administrators of these institutions that they should bring a more vibrant change in their approach while monitoring Covid Specific SOPs.

The Div Com directed concerned HoDs not to allow entry of any unmasked attendant in the hospital premises and enjoined upon them to allow only vaccinated attendants to accompany sick patients.

As there are resurgence of cases in Kashmir valley, especially Srinagar district, we have to be very vigilant and alert so that we can keep the virus at bay which will eventually help us to delay any effect of possible 3rd wave, Pole added.

At Paramedical College of GMC Srinagar, Div Com interacted with the students and applauded them for following CAB and having received shots of Covid-19 vaccination.

Furthermore, he directed the Principal of College of Nursing, GMC Srinagar to arrange special classes for the students that they missed due to covid lockdown so that they appear in exams better prepared.

uring the visit, the Div Com was accompanied by Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, Prof. Samiya Rashid; Epidemiologist Kashmir/ SSO Dr. Talat Jabeen and various senior health officers of Divisional Covid Control Room, Kashmir.