Srinagar: Only domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir, who are poor, will be entitled to get land Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), states the newly issued guidelines by the government.

The UT government has issued issues fresh guidelines allotment/lease of land under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) to poor residents of Jammu and Kashmir for the construction of houses.

Manoj Sinha, the lieutenant governor, has previously declared that the PMAY-G programme would provide land to impoverished, landless people for the construction of homes.

Amid stiff opposition from political parties, the government has released the guidelines in a detailed order to clear the air.

The guidelines clearly stated that only domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir will be entitled to land which will be given on a lease of 40 years and will be extendable for another 40 years.





It said the land will be paid at the cost of just Rs 100 per marla as one-time premium and Re 1 per marla rent. “It’s subletting has been prohibited.”

The guidelines said five Marlas of state land will be allotted on lease basis to landless PMAY (G)/Awas plus beneficiaries out of Rural Development Department’s permanent waiting list 2018-19.





“Those eligible for allotment are people residing on state land; forest land; Rakhs and Farms; people in possession of Custodian land; those living on land already allotted by the Government near Dachigam Park for agricultural purposes, where construction is not permitted and any other category of cases who are otherwise eligible for Housing under PMAY-G, but don’t have any land available for construction,” it said.

As per the guidelines the Deputy Commissioner shall allot five Marlas of state land to those who are domiciles of J&K.

“A person shall be considered landless if he is a domicile of J&K having a separate family and doesn’t have land in his own name or in the name of any of his family members or is not entitled to inherit five Marlas or more land,” read the order.

The Deputy Commissioner concerned shall lease out five Marlas of state land to the landless PMAY (G) beneficiaries who are figuring in the permanent waiting list 2018-19, surveyed by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, and are otherwise eligible for housing assistance under PMAY(G)/Awas plus, the order said.

As per scheme guidelines, the land shall be granted on lease basis in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants Act of 1960 and the Rules made there under.

“The land shall be granted on lease on payment of a token amount of Rs 100/- per Marla as a one-time premium and a nominal amount of Rs 01/- per Marla per annum as ground rent, in relaxation of Jammu and Kashmir Land Grant Rules, 2022,” read the order.





The lease shall be for a period of 40 years, extendable further for a period of another 40 years, subject to the fulfilment of all codal formalities/norms.





“However, if a person fails to build house on allotted land within a period of two years, such lease shall be cancelled forthwith,” read the order.



The guidelines said the Assistant Commissioner (Development) of the Rural Development Department of the district concerned shall verify the case(s) and place an indent before the Deputy Commissioner along with the complete particulars of the beneficiaries, including AADHAAR.



“Deputy Commissioner shall forward the case(s) to Tehsildar concerned for inquiry, who shall identify the state land and verify the particulars of the beneficiaries, including their status of being landless,” the order stated.





The grant of land on lease shall not be construed as permission for construction, and the lessee shall seek permission from the competent authority for the construction of the house.





“The lessee shall use the land only for the purpose for which it is granted and shall start construction of the house within three months from the date of the lease, failing which land shall stand resumed to the government without any compensation,” the order said.



The Government said that the lessee shall not sub-let/sub-lease/alienate/transfer the leased land, and any contravention shall terminate the lease, and the land shall stand resumed to the Government without any compensation.



