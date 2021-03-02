Online Lottery Scam: Crime Branch Kashmir arrests three persons in Delhi

Srinagar: Crime Branch Kashmir on Tuesday arrested three New Delhi based persons in alleged lottery scam and got their transit remand in connection the case registered in 2019.

The trio was arrested from Kishangarh New Delhi in connection with the case (FIR No.37/2019) under section 420 RPC and 66-D IT Act, an official of the Crime Branch said.

The arrested persons include Santosh Kumar Bhagat of Gaushala Kishangarh Vasant Kunj, Lakhan Lal Ahirvar of Kishangarh Vasant Kunj and Benadict Silvester alias Manav Tyagi of Chatterpur Extension New Delhi.

The Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House New Delhi, granted transit remand for shifting of the arrested people to Srinagar, the official said.

“The trio was arrested after strenuous efforts by the investigation team,” the official said.

The case was registered consequent upon a written complaint received by Crime Branch Kashmir , which inter alia revealed that the complainant received a phone call from an unknown number , informing him that the complainant has won a prize of seven Lakh rupees in a contest. In order to claim the prize money, the complainant was asked to deposit some money. Subsequently he had deposited an amount of 138,000 in the Bank account maintained in the name of Non Stop Deal, operated by one Santosh Kumar Bhagat. “Further Investigation going on,” the official added.