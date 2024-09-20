Online fraud: Cyber Cell recovers Rs.85,799

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 20: In a significant achievement, Cyber Cell of J&K Police saved ₹85,799/- after receiving a complaint regarding online financial fraud in Pulwama.

Cyber Cell of J&K Police Pulwama received a distress call from Rafiq Ahmad Kumar, a resident of Lajurah Pulwama, reported being defrauded of ₹96,000 in an online scam. Acting swiftly, the Cyber Cell registered a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) on behalf of the victim. Through their prompt and efficient action, the Cyber Cell was able to secure and recover ₹85,799 within just 8 hours, safeguarding the majority of the defrauded amount.

“Such timely intervention highlights the relentless efforts of Cyber Cell of J&K Police Pulwama in tackling the growing menace of cybercrime and protecting citizens from financial fraud. People in Pulwama can report any cybercrimes via email at cybercrime-pulwama@jkpolice.gov.in or by calling 9541943103,” said a police statement.