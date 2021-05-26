Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
Latest News
··1 min read

One more Covid death in Ladakh, 278 new cases

LEH: The COVID-19 death toll in Ladakh rose to 179 on Thursday with one more fatality in Leh, while 278 new cases in the union territory the pushed the tally to 17,810, officials said.

Leh has accounted for 131 deaths and Kargil 48, they said.

Of the 278 fresh cases, 259 were reported in Leh and 19 in Kargil, they added.


As many as 179 people in Leh (159) and Kargil (20) were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 16,070.

Of the total cases so far, 14,690 were recorded in Leh district and 3,120 in Kargil.

The number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 1,561 1,348 in Leh and 213 in Kargil, officials said.



Previous
World’s first man to get Covid-19 vaccine dies of unrelated illness in UK
Next
Ammunition recovered during CASO in Naranag forests in Kangan
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor