One more breach and Pakistan players will be sent home from New Zealand: PCB CEO

After six players tested positive for coronavirus, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan told the team that there have been “three or four breaches of protocols”, while conveying to the squad that the New Zealand government has given them a “final warning”. Khan said that “they’ll send us home” if the team commits one more breach.

“Boys, I spoke to the New Zealand government and they told us there were three or four breaches of protocols. They have a zero-tolerance policy and they’ve given us a final warning. We understand that this is a difficult time for you, and you went through similar conditions in England,” ESPN Cricinfo quoted Khan as saying in a Whatsapp voice message to the players.

“It’s not easy. But this is a matter of the nation’s respect and credibility. Observe these 14 days and then you’ll have the freedom to go to restaurants and roam about freely. They have told me in clear terms that if we commit one more breach, they’ll send us home,” he added.

On Thursday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that six members of the Pakistan squad returned positive for coronavirus.

“NZC was made aware today that six members of the Pakistan touring squad, currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, have tested positive for COVID-19,” NZC had said in a statement.

NZC had also said: “Separately, NZC has also been made aware that some members of the Pakistan team had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation. We will be having discussions with the tourists to assist them in understanding the requirements.”

Khan stressed it would be “very embarrassing” if the team is sent back.

“This is a matter of national pride. It would be very embarrassing if they end up sending the team back. I know it’s very tough and difficult, but stay disciplined and follow the protocols they have set. We have no margin for error with the New Zealand government. This is a final warning. They will not compromise on health and safety. Do what’s right for your country,” he said.