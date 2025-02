A tragic road accident took place at Thanamandi road resulting death of a one person and injury to another one in Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Officials said that a vehicle bearing registration number JK11G-6280 lost its control near Thanamandi road resulting in instant death of one person and injury to another one.

The deceased has been identified as Gulzar Hussain resident of Plangar Thanamandi and the injured has been identified as Mohib(3) son of Sikandar.

More details awaited.