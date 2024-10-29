One Killed, Another Injured in Car and Oil Tanker Collision in Sonamarg

A man was killed and another was critically injured in a road accident in Sonmarg area of central Kashmir Ganderbal District on Tuesday morning.

Reports reaching to GNS said that an accident took place between Alto car bearing registration number JK07- 6871 and Oil Tanker resulting in an onspot death of a man identified as Mohd Raza Hibatullah a resident of Kargil and the injured person identified as Zakir Hussain a resident of Mohd Hadi from Kargil.

A police offical also confirmed to said that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations.(GNS)