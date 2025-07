One person died and three others were injured after two vehicles collided inside the Navyug tunnel on Tuesday, officials said.

An official told that four persons were injured, one of them critically, in the incident. “The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, where the critically injured person succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

The deceased has been identified as Tariq Ahmad son of Abdul Aziz Wani of Banihal. He was an employee in health department—(KNO)