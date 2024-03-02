One Dead in Udhampur as Tanker Collides with Hillside

One person was killed after a tanker collided with the hillside on Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident happened near Moud Passi on Jammu Srinagar National Highway

“The dead body of the deceased has been shifted to mortuary of associated hospital, Government Medical College Udhampur for autopsy. Further investigation is under way,” the Udhampur police said.

Earlier on February 27, two persons were killed and three others were injured in a tragic accident that occurred in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A van in which they were travelling from Reasi to Thub skidded off the road near Thub village and plunged into a deep gorge.

Following the incident, police and residents immediately launched a rescue operation. The injured were evacuated from the vehicle and rushed to the district hospital in Reasi. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced two of the injured dead upon arrival. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)