One-Day Workshop on IPR, Entrepreneurship & Startup Ecosystem Held at IIIM

Jammu: BioNEST Bioincubation Centre (IIIM-TBI) under the aegis of CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu today organized one day workshop on “Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), Entrepreneurship & Startup Ecosystem” in which 40 students drawn from Law School, University of Jammu and Dogra Law College, Jammu have participated.

Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM, in his presidential address, highlighted the importance of enhancing awareness of IPR & patents among the students. He also spoke on the significance of acquiring patents, copyrights & trademarks by the scientific establishments. Further, talking about IIIM initiatives, he underscored the significant role of the IIIM BioNEST incubator in creating awareness among the local community in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir via its roadshows, hackathons, city camps, workshops and similar initiatives. Such workshops are pivotal to achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat, he added.

Earlier Dr. Saurabh Saran, Principal Investigator, IIIM-TBI in his welcome address provided an overview of the workshop organized. He encouraged participants to take maximum benefit of one day workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), Entrepreneurship and Startup Ecosystem. He said that these workshops also provide a flavour of enthusiasm to young college students and may encourage them to take up IPR & entrepreneurship as a careers.

The program included a technical session where domain experts, Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Administrative Officer CSIR-IIIM delivered a talk on Right to Information, Dr. Kanchrela Prasad Sr. Scientist, CSIR-IIIM detailed presentation on Intellectual Property Rights and Er. Ankush Varma, Coordinator, IIIM-TBI delivered a talk on Entrepreneurship & Startup Ecosystem. The workshop aimed to empower youth with knowledge and resources, contributing to the IPRs and startup India initiative in the region. The proceeding of the inauguration session was conducted by Er. Ankush Varma and Dr. Saurabh Saran presented the formal vote of thanks.

Fourty students & faculty members from Law School, University of Jammu and Dogra Law College, Jammu participated with huge enthusiasm. Prominent Dr. Bala Thakur, Principal, Dogra Degree College, Dr. Nitan Sharma, Dr. Palvi Mathavan Puri, Dr. Kartika Bakshi, Dr. Afiya Malik and Ms. Shazia Kousar participated in the workshop.

Pertinently, the one day workshop was conducted under the patronage of Dr. Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM & Chairman, BioNEST Bioincubation Centre (IIIM-TBI) and under the overall supervision of Er Abdul Rahim, Chief Scientist and Vice Chairman, BioNEST Bioincubation Centre (IIIM-TBI).