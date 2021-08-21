Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
One Army soldier dies, others suffer injuries while training near Pathankot

New Delhi: One Army soldier died and a few others were injured during a supervised training activity at Mamun military station near Pathankot in Punjab on Saturday as the weather conditions were “severe”, said senior officials.

The senior Army officials said that the affected soldiers have been admitted at the military hospital in Pathankot and are being provided with required medical care.

 

The officials said the weather was hot and humid when the training activity was taking place.
The training activity was organised, supervised and monitored in the area under the 9 Corps of the Indian Army, they said.

They said due to “severe” weather conditions, there has been one fatal casualty and a few soldiers have been admitted to the hospital.


