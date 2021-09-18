Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
On two-day visit to J&K, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews Covid testing at Srinagar airport

Srinagar: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Saturday inspected the Covid-19 testing arrangements at Srinagar International Airport soon after he landed here for his two-day visit to J&K.

Mandaviya shared the pictures of him reviewing the arrangements at the airport on his Twitter handle.

 

“Inspected the COVID19 testing arrangements at Srinagar airport, to ensure that the facilities are smooth and efficient for people’s convenience,” he tweeted.

Mandaviya is on a two day visit to J&K from today during which he will attend several engagements and events aimed at enhancing public health facilities in the Union Territory.

Several central ministers are in Jammu & Kashmir these days to carry out an outreach program by the government.


