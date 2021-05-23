On the run, Jammu ‘rapist’ arrested in south Kashmir after 2 years: J&K Police



Jammu and Kashmir police Sunday said that it has arrested an absconding criminal after a hunt of two years.

According to a police spokesperson, Bashir Ahmed of Chaklass Jamaslan Mahore, Reasi, accused of kidnapping and repeatedly raping an innocent woman, was arrested after a hunt of two years.

“After kidnapping Ms Shaheen (name changed) accused Bashir Ahmed kept her in his custody for one day and raped her repeatedly despite her resistance. Once the matter came to police & investigation started after lodging Case FIR number 74/2019 Dated 09/12/2019 U/S 366, 376, 342 IPC of Police Station Mahore, the accused went underground and was evading arrest after commission of crime. Accused Bashir Ahmed evaded investigation by going at large and couldn’t be apprehended as he kept on changing hideouts in militancy infested south Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhil, the case, the spokesperson added, was proven against the accused on the basis of expert opinion of Forensic Science Laboratory report, medical opinion and statement of the victim.

Accused was constantly evading his arrest for the last two years by frequently changing his locations.

“Reasi Police with a meticulous planning and effective coordination, tracked and developed a specific input, which led to his arrest from district Shopian, across the Pir Panchal range in J&K,” the spokesperson said.