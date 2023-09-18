Since the time a Mexican journalist presented two tiny mummified bodies with elongated heads and three fingers on each hand before the country’s Parliament, social media has been abuzz with discussion around these “aliens”.

Jamie Maussan, the journalist and longtime UFO enthusiast, claimed these bodies are 1,000 years old and not related to any known Earthly species. But experts have refused to believe his version.

Now world’s richest man and the new owner of X (formerly Twitter) has broken his silence on the issue, claiming they are actually “cake”.

He reacted to a video posted on the micro-blogging platform that shows one of the aliens being sliced into, revealing what appears to be a sponge cake underneath.

The spoof video also featured spoof text that read: “Breaking news: ‘Alien’ revealed as cake. Suspected Alien corpse turns out to be a Cake.”

Responding to the video, Mr Musk said: “It was cake all along.”

It was cake all along — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 15, 2023

Other X users were quick to comment on the post, with one of them writing: “I knew it, but didn’t want to ruin the surprise.”

Another user said: “It looks more convincing than the other ones.”

The photos and videos of the unusual-looking beings have left millions scratching their heads.

Mr Maussan has claimed that the specimens were studied at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), and scientists examined the DNA evidence using radiocarbon dating.

One of them, described by Maussan as a female, was discovered to have eggs inside. The man has also named the specimens – Clara and Mauricio.

American space agency NASA has, meanwhile, said that such samples should be made available for testing by the world’s scientific community.