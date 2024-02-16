On Camera, Man With Wife’s Severed Head Arrested: Cops

Lucknow: A man from Uttar Pradesh was seen walking around in public with the severed head of his wife on Thursday. Visuals shot by passersby showed Anil, a mason from Barabanki, holding the head in one hand and a knife in another.

Scores of commuters witnessed the gory scene until Anil was arrested.

He had married the victim eight years ago but had been living separately. He beheaded her suspecting her to be in an extramarital relationship, said police.

In a similar incident reported Wednesday, a 40-year-old man from West Bengal was seen near a bus stop with the severed head of his wife. Goutam Guchhait, the accused, had beheaded his wife over family-related problems.

Videos shot by locals showed him with the head in one hand and a sickle in another. He was heard making vague remarks at the crowd that had gathered around him. Cops arrived an hour later and arrested him.

His family had in 2021 claimed he was mentally unstable after he jumped into a lion’s enclosure at the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata.

