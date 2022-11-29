Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is set to make her Bollywood debut, has set the internet on fire with her dance.

She has posted a contemporary dance number on Instagram. “On breezy days, we dance,” she wrote.

She credited @charvi.b (Charvi Bhardwaj) for the choreography.

Charvi is a personal trainer and choreographer and is known for training Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor in both classical and contemporary dance.

Fans also loved the video and posted heart and fire emojis to praise Pashmina for her dancing skills.

A user wrote, “OMG stunning,” while another wrote, “Loveeee Love Lovee this.”

Moreover, the choreographer herself praised Pashmina and wrote: “Hello Sunshine. You make me proud. ILY.”

On the professional front, Pashmina will soon make her big Bollywood debut in Ishq Vishq Rebound, the sequel to Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Arora’s Ishq Vishq.

Pashmina is the daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s younger brother and music composer Rajesh Roshan.