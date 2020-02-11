Lead Stories
Omar’s detention under PSA: SC to hear Sara’s plea today
New Delhi, Feb 11: The Supreme Court will hear on Wednesday a plea filed by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah’s sister challenging his detention under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.
A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana will hear the plea of Sara Abdullah Pilot, who has said that Abdullah’s detention is “manifestly illegal” and there is no question of him being a “threat to the maintenance of public order”.
The plea has sought quashing of February 5 order detaining Abdullah under the PSA and also sought his production before the court.
Pilot has said that exercise of powers by the authorities under the CrPC to detain individuals, including political leaders, was “clearly mala fide to ensure that the opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is silenced”.
Her plea said the intent of exercise of power was to “incarcerate not just him (Omar Abdullah) but the entire leadership of the National Conference, as well as the leadership of other political parties, who were similarly dealt with including Farooq Abdullah, who has served the state and the union over several years… stood by India whenever the situation so demanded.”
It said that on the intervening night of August 4-5, 2019, Omar Abdullah was put under house arrest and it was later learnt that section 107 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 was invoked to justify such arrest.
“There has been a grave violation of Articles 14, 21 and 22 of the Constitution,” the plea said, adding, “similar orders of detention have been issued by the Respondents (authorities of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir) over the last seven months in a wholly mechanical manner to other detenues, which suggest that there has been a consistent and concerted effort to muzzle all political rivals”.
It said there could be no material available to detain a person who has already been detained for previous six months and the “grounds for the detention order are wholly lacking any material facts or particulars which are imperative for an order of detention”.
“In fact, a reference to all the public statements and messages posted by the detenue (Omar Abdullah) during the period up to his first detention would reveal that he has kept calling for peace and co-operation – messages which in Gandhi”s India cannot remotely affect public order,” it said.
The plea said Omar Abdullah was not even served with the material that formed the basis of grounds of detention order and its non-supply vitiates the detention, which is liable to be quashed.
It said that at no point of time in his “prolific political career”, he has resorted to or indulged in conduct unbecoming of a “conscientious public figure”.
The grounds of detention against Omar Abdullah, who was chief minister of the state from 2009-14, claims that on the eve of reorganisation of the state he had allegedly made attempts to provoke general masses against the revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A.
Omar Abdullah, who has been junior foreign minister and commerce minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, was served with a three-page dossier in which he was alleged to have made statements in the past which were “subversive” in nature.
Lead Stories
AAP ki Delhi, again
Srinagar, Feb 11: Riding on its development agenda, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was on Tuesday set for a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections to retain power for a third term.
AAP was leading in 62 out of 70 seats and the BJP in 8, leaving the Congress virtually decimated in a city it had ruled for three consecutive terms under Sheila Dikshit.
AAP’s massive mandate of 62 seats is just a shade lower than its record 67 seats of 2015.
“I love you Delhi,” the Chief Minister declared from the party office, predicting the beginning of a “new kind of politics” focussed on local issues and the government’s delivery.
The BJP, which ran a massive campaign under the leadership of Amit Shah built around the anti-CAA protests of Shaheen Bagh, received scant returns.
The party numbers were confined to a single-digit, albeit an improvement on its 2015 tally of three seats. The opposition and AAP hailed the mandate as one against the divisive campaign of the BJP.
Kejriwal had steered clear of controversy, focussing instead on bread-and-butter issues like power and water, education, health and environment.
Flanked by his wife, Sunita, daughter Harshita and son Pulkit, he peppered his speech with victory slogans urging the audience to complete them.
“Friends, I want to thank all the residents of Delhi from the bottom of heart for keeping their faith in their son for the third time. This is not my victory, its the victory of everyone in Delhi. It’s the victory of all those families who considered me as their son and gave their tremendous support and voted for us,” he said.
The AAP leader, who is set to be a third time chief minister, said his party’s win has given birth to “politics of work” in Delhi.
In the run-up to the assembly polls, Kejriwal had repositioned himself as a person focussing on the welfare of the people from being a person always at loggerheads with the authorities.
Playing smart, Kejriwal did not engage the BJP in any blame game and emphasised he would fight the election on local issues and a “positive campaign”.
The win comes as a big boost as the AAP suffered a setback in the 2017 municipal election and was routed in all seven of the Delhi’s parliamentary seats in 2019 as well.
Even as anti-CAA protests and Shaheen Bagh remained at the centre of the BJP’s poll agenda in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal and his party chose to stay mum on it. And it has paid off.
Amanatullah Khan, AAP sitting MLA Okhla – which includes the anti-CAA protest site Shaheen Bagh, has secured a comfortable lead with the second-largest margin of at least 80,000 votes. By 6 pm, he had won 74.1 per cent of all valid votes counted. BJP’s Braham Singh was a distant second with 21.97 per cent.
After the trends showed him in a comfortable lead, Amanullah Khan said, “People of Delhi have given an electric shock to the BJP and Amit Shah. This is the victory of work and defeat of hatred.” The Ojhla constituency, which also constitutes Zakir Nagar, Batla House, Jasola, Kalindi colony, Abul Fazal Enclave, Okhla Vihar, Sarita Vihar, Madanpur Khadar, had seen violence during a police crackdown on Jamia campus on December 15. The seat is also the hub of Shaheen Bagh protest which is underway for the last 50 days. Okhla constituency recorded 58.84 per cent.
Seelampur, which had witnessed incidents of violence during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saw Aam Aadmi Party candidate Abdul Rehman won by 36920 votes with BJP’s Kaushal Kumar Mishra in the second position. On Saturday, Seelampur constituency had recorded a turnout of 71.2 per cent.
Another Muslim-dominated area, next to Seelampur, Matia Mahal also chose Aam Adami Party candidate Shoiab Iqbal over Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ravinder Gupta. AAP candidate’s victory margin was over 50,000 votes. Matia Mahal had also witnessed anti-CAA protests.
Mustafabad, also in Delhi’s northeast and a witness to anti-CAA protests, elected AAP candidate. After trailing for the majority of the day, AAP’s Haji Yunus overtook BJP’s sitting MLA Jagdish Pradhan to secure victory with a margin of over 20,000 votes.
‘Politics of work’ triumphed: Kejriwal
New Delhi, Feb 11: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said that ‘kaam ki rajneeti (politics of work)’ had triumphed in the national capital.
Kejriwal was speaking to party workers and functionaries, hours after results of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections showed that AAP would retain power in the national capital. Voters in all 70 constituencies had cast their ballots on February 8. AAP retained 62 of the 70 constituencies.
Starting his address with “Dilli waalon, I love you”, Kejriwal said that “the people of Delhi have given birth to a new model of politics, which is the ‘kaam ki rajneeti’ (politics of work)”.
Thanking the Delhi voters, Kejriwal said it was the victory of not just the people of Delhi, but of India.
“I thank people of Delhi for reposing their faith in AAP for the third time. This the victory of the people who consider me as their son and voted for us. It is not my victory, it is the victory of the people in Delhi. In fact, not just Delhi’s victory, India’s too,” Kejriwal said.
He went on to say that it is the victory of every family that supported him considering him a son. “It is India’s victory,” he said.
He added that it was “auspicious” for the country. “This model of politics will take the country forward,” Kejriwal added.
While thanking the party cadre and karyakartas for their hard work during the elections, Kejriwal asked them to continue working harder for the next five years. (Agencies)
PM Modi congratulates
Monitor News Desk
New Delhi, Feb 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) stunning victory in the Delhi assembly elections.
“Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi,” Modi tweeted.
The AAP was on course to win 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi assembly while the BJP was heading for victory in eight seats – far less than what the party had claimed that it would win.
Modi was one of the BJP heavyweights who had campaigned for the BJP and had addressed two elections rallies on February 3 and February 4.
In the first rally, he said that the BJP delivers what it promises as he sought votes to “change the fortunes of Delhi, and make the city safe, modern and clean.”
In his second rally, Modi said a wave in favour of BJP was making many people sleepless. He then went on to accuse the AAP of stalling the Centre’s welfare scheme for the poor, such as the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.”But that won’t happen after February 11,” he had said.
Earlier Tuesday, as AAP romped home, BJP’s new president Jagat Prakash Nadda also tweeted that the party would play its role as a constructive opposition and raise public issues in the assembly.
Delhi’s BJP chief and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari who had claimed that the BJP would regain power in the national capital with at least 48 seats said the party would analyse why it failed to meet its own expectations.
Lead Stories
Financial inclusion vital for inclusive growth: LG
Jammu, Feb 11: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu launched the Financial Inclusion Outreach Campaign on Tuesday with special focus on extending banking services to all unbanked areas, Opening of bank accounts for unbanked adults under PMJDY with RuPay Cards, Enrolments under PMSBY & PMJJBY, Outreach for Mudra Yojna, Housing Loans, Other Retails Loans etc., Credit Linkage with SHGs, RSETIs and other Skilling Centres in J&K and Issuance of KCCs to all eligible beneficiaries.
During his address, the Lt Governor observed that promoting financial inclusion means taking actions which result in expanding peoples’ access to the services offered by the formal financial sector.
He said that the issue of promoting the inclusion of peoples’ economic activity into the financial system has profound consequences.
“It not only caters to the broader economic agenda of allowing a wider range of people, especially those in lower income groups, access to financial services, adding to overall economic growth but also is indispensable to the social agenda of reducing income inequality and poverty by providing secure saving and credit facilities and seamless access to social security, subsidies, and insurance schemes provided by the Government,” he said.
In fact, empowerment of people should not be restricted to political and social aspects but should also transcend to the economic aspect, the Lt Governor maintained.
“There are five main factors that go behind the conceptualization of Financial Inclusion which are Financial Empowerment of every Citizen, Formalizing the Economy, Enhancing National Productivity, Bringing in Transparency and Optimization of National Resources. There is a dire need to push this greater social cause by all the stake holders and there is a great responsibility on our shoulders”, the Lt Governor added.
He called for optimum utilization of resources so that common people could benefit from the financial activities and schemes being extended by the Government. The Lt Governor also laid emphasis on making the insurance sector more inclusive and vibrant in J&K, which he said, is among the lowest in the country and its expansion could change the socio-economic landscape of the region.
On the occasion, the Lt Governor honoured 4 Self Help Groups, two each financed by J&K Bank and J&K Grameen bank besides handing over the Sanction Letters to ten beneficiaries from Jammu under Mudra, PMAY, MSE, Education and Housing finance.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam talked about the UT Government’s plans to bolster the J&K economy and meet the developmental goals. “Though much has been done in this direction a long distance is still to be covered.” he said. Shedding light on the genesis of the Financial Inclusion, he shared his recollections about his experience of being involved with the project right since its conceptualization. He highlighted the involvement of the Prime Minister in the unprecedented project who ensured that it becomes a reality in less than a year across the length and breadth of the country, surprising even the experts. “I expect the banks in the UT of J&K to exhibit the same spirit and achieve the national objective”, he added.
Financial Commissioner, Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta said, “It has been the prudent vision of Prime Minister to bring every citizen of the country in the fold of formal banking system, who would get empowered and have a sense of economic security by being associated with the basic banking system that also ensures their insurance at almost zero cost”, adding that the concept of Financial Inclusion revolved around extending benefits leading to financial empowerment and income generation.
Earlier in his welcome address, the CMD J&K Bank (Convener JK UTLBC), R K Chhibber said that total financial inclusion is the prerequisite for making the principle of sustainable inclusive growth operational in the country’s economy.
The launching ceremony was attended by Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance; Dr. Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue Department; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; R K Chhibber, CMD J&K Bank (Convener UTLBC) and Thomas Mathews, Regional Director RBI Regional Office Jammu, besides, senior government officers, representatives of various banks & financial institutions and large number of people.
The function concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India, Ajitav Prashar.
Lead Stories
11 patients admitted to SKIMS after testing positive for swine flu
Srinagar, Feb 11: Eleven patients have been admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) after they tested positive for H1N1inflenza (swine flu).
Fourteen patients were tested positive, of who three have been discharged after treatment. Eleven patients including five males and a child have been admitted to the hospital.
More than 750 people have been tested for H1N1 influenza at SKIMS since September 2019. Except 14, all have been tested negative for H1N1 strain.
“The tests have confirmed that 14 patients are infected. They had perhaps acquired the flu in the valley. Condition of one patient is critical. He has been put on the ventilator,” an official of the SKIMS said.
Medical superintendent, SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said due to a drop in temperature, there are chances of increase in the number of infected patients.
Dr Jan however hastened to add that the situation is under control and the institute is ready to tackle any exigency.
“We have adequate number of vaccines, medicines, isolation kits, and personal protection gear available to deal with H1NI virus at SKIMS,” he said.
Dr Jan noted that SKIMS employees have been administrated vaccines beforehand as a precautionary measure.
H1N1 (Swine flu) manifests similarly to those of seasonal influenza (flu). The transmission is by droplet infection and fomites (non-living objects). The symptoms may appear between one and seven days after contracting H1N1 infection.
Dr Khawar Khan Achakzai, registrar at SMHS said patients susceptible to infection include children, elderly people and expecting mothers.
“A person contracts infection when infected person coughs or sneezes and emits droplets which mixes with air,” Dr Khawar said.