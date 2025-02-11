Sonamarg, Feb 11: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the fire-ravaged Sonamarg in Ganderbal district today, where a devastating fire on Saturday evening destroyed over 45 shops, including several hotels, in the main market.

Accompanied by MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali, Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, the Deputy Commissioner of Ganderbal, and other senior officials, the Chief Minister toured the market to assess the extent of the damage.

During his visit, he met with the affected traders, assuring them of immediate relief and all possible support.

Later, Omar Abdullah convened a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, SSP Ganderbal, MLA Kangan, and other administrative officials to discuss further response measures.