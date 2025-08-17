Omar visits Chashoti; announces Rs 2L ex gratia 

KISHTWAR, AUGUST 16: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today visited the flood-hit Chashoti village in Kishtwar to take a firsthand stock of the devastation caused by the recent cloudburst.

Upon his arrival, he was briefed by Indian Army personnel and used a virtual reality headset to assess the scale of destruction.

The Chief Minister, who reached Kishtwar on Friday evening, traveled by road to the affected village early Saturday morning.

He was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, Chairman District Development Council Pooja Thakur, MLA Inderwal Pyarelal Sharma, MLA Ramban Arjun Singh Raju, former minister Sajjad Ahmad Kitchloo, besides Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Inspector General of Police Jammu, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, SSP Kishtwar, and other senior civil and police officers.

Expressing profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and widespread damage, the Chief Minister assured the people that the Government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief.

As a measure of solidarity and immediate relief, the Chief Minister announced ex gratia assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

He said the families of those who lost their lives would receive financial support of ₹2 lakh each, while those who sustained severe injuries would be given ₹1 lakh, and those with minor injuries ₹50,000. Similarly, for structural damages, he announced ₹1 lakh for fully damaged houses, ₹50,000 for severely damaged ones, and ₹25,000 for partially damaged structures.

He also issued directions for the immediate restoration of essential infrastructure in the affected areas. During the visit, the Chief Minister met the bereaved families and those affected by the tragedy, prayed for the departed souls, and assured the people that his government will extend not only immediate assistance but also long-term rehabilitation to help them rebuild their lives.