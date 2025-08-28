Omar tours flood-hit Jammu, briefs PM

JAMMU, AUGUST 27: In the aftermath of heavy monsoon rains and flood situation in Jammu, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today conducted an extensive tour of the city to assess damages and oversee immediate relief measures.

Chief Minister visited the flood-affected areas in Jammu to take stock of the damage caused by to floods. He assessed the ground situation and issued directions to the administration to take all necessary steps to safeguard the lives of people in vulnerable areas.

He was accompanied by Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Satish Sharma. Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Dr. Rakesh Minhas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ansuya Jamwal, and other district officers were also present.

Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas briefed the Chief Minister on ongoing rescue operations, functioning of temporary shelters, supply logistics, and inter-departmental coordination.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the 4th Tawi Bridge, Bhagwati Nagar, Science College at Old Campus University, Hari Singh Park near Hotel Fortune Riviera, and flood-hit areas of Gujjar Nagar, Jammu. Chief Minister emphasized that the damaged end portion of the Fourth Tawi Bridge required immediate technical evaluation, recalling that the structure had suffered damage during the 2014 floods as well. He underlined the need for preventive measures to avert similar risks in the future.

On the issue of damaged houses, Omar Abdullah said rehabilitation must be planned holistically to ensure affected families receive adequate support. He directed officials to identify urgent on-ground challenges and resolve them on priority.

The Chief Minister also informed that he had briefed the Prime Minister about the flood situation, who assured full support from the Government of India. Chief Minister apprised the Prime Minister about the areas worst hit due to floods in several areas of Jammu along the banks of the Tawi river. Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the assurance given by the Prime Minister and thanked him for promising continued assistance to the people of J&K in the wake of floods.

Expressing grief over the recent landslide in Katra, which claimed the lives of pilgrims, the Chief Minister noted that preventive measures should have been implemented beforehand to stop the pilgrims from proceeding on the route and holding them at safe locations in view of warnings about the severity of the weather. He resented the loss of precious lives and conveyed condolences and regrets over the tragic loss of lives.

Chief Minister also gave directions to the BSNL and private telecom operators Jio Network & Airtel to immediately restore internet and telecom services in Jammu & Kashmir, which have been disrupted, working and communication in J&K, stressing that functioning of the communication network is all the more important during times of crises and emergencies.

Chief Minister also directed that all immediate steps be taken for restoring traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and the Jammu-Pathankot Highway so that stranded vehicles are cleared and traffic is restored on priority.

Chief Minister gave directions to line departments to work on a war footing for the restoration of electricity, water supply, and road access in all affected areas. The Chief Minister added that a comprehensive relief package for Jammu and Kashmir would soon be formulated in the coming days.

Later, during his field visit, Omar Abdullah inspected several flood-affected areas and interacted with residents, assessed damages, and directed officials to expedite relief, ensure temporary arrangements, and restore essential services without delay.