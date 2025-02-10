Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today afternoon, sources said here.

Sources said that Omar Abdullah, who is in Delhi, will Amit Shah today afternoon to discuss several issues.

This would be third meeting of Omar Abdullah with Amit Shah since taking over as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week, the Home Minister chaired a security review meeting at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by top security and civil officials including Lt Governor Manoj Sinha—(KNO)