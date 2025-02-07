JAMMU, FEBRUARY 06: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here on Wednesday released a book titled “Hearts and Heroes: Lives that Shaped Us”, a poetic narrative on famous personalities authored by Kulbhushan Kumar, JKAS officer presently posted as Director Finance in Disaster Management Relief & Rehabilitation Department. The event was attended by colleagues and friends of the author at a brief function held at Civil Secretariat Jammu.

Hearts and Heroes is a collection of poems that pays tribute to visionaries, leaders, and unsung heroes whose lives have left an indelible mark on humanity.

The book emphasizes the power of love, kindness, and determination, drawing inspiration from global icons described in the poems on eminent personalities.

In his comments, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the author for his literary pursuits while balancing his demanding role as a civil servant. The author hails from the village Birnoo in Jammu and Kashmir and his book ‘Hearts and Heroes’ has been published by Authors Press.