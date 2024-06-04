Omar, Mehbooba accept defeat in LS polls

SRINAGAR: As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is underway, former J&K Chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have ‘accepted’ defeats.

“I think it’s time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that’s all that matters,” JKNC leader, Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

Er Rasheed has so far secured 325385 votes and is leading by 149584 votes.

Mehbooba, who was pitched against National Conference candidate Mian Altaf Ahmad, said she respected the verdict of the people.

“Respecting the verdict of the people I thank my PDP workers & leaders for their hard work & support despite all the odds. My deepest gratitude to the people who voted for me. Winning & losing is part of the game & wont deter us from our path. Congratulations to Mian sahab for his victory,” said Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet.

Mian Altaf is presently leading by 236730 votes.

Meanwhile, in another post, Omar also congratulated his colleagues Mian Altaf and Aga Ruhullah who are leading with massive margin in Anantnag-Rajouri and Srinagar constituencies respectively .

“To my & Mian Altaf Sb my heartfelt congratulations. I’m sorry I won’t be joining them in the Lok Sabha but I’m sure both of them will do an amazing job representing the people of J&K,” he said.