Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met proud J&K sportspersons Umar Ashraf and Suhail Ahmad today.

Sharing a post on Instagram, he wrote, “This morning, I met Mr. Umar Ashraf and Mr. Suhail Ahmad, proud sportspersons from J&K. Their dedication, resilience, and recent victory in Sri Lanka as part of the India Deaf Cricket team are truly commendable.”

He further added, “Celebrating their success, which serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across J&K. Wishing them continued achievements and greater milestones ahead.”