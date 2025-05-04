Omar meets PM Modi, discusses security situation

NEW DELHI, MAY 3: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to discuss key issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir, with particular emphasis on the recent developments in the region.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah briefed the Prime Minister on the prevailing situation in the wake of the heinous terrorist attack that occurred on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of the Pahalgam tourist resort, which tragically claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

The Chief Minister reiterated the deep sense of grief and outrage felt by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah highlighted spontaneous protests in every nook and corner to convey their disapproval of the violence, which had happened for the first time since the eruption of terrorism in 1989.

On April 28, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack in the strongest possible terms, reflecting the collective will of the people’s representatives to stand united against terrorism and safeguard the peace and harmony of the region.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed to the Prime Minister the deep sense of solidarity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir in rejecting violence.

He also highlighted the sacrifice of pony ride operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who had tried to snatch a weapon from one of the terrorists in a courageous attempt to protect the tourists.

Pertinently, on April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave armed forces “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

PM Mod was chairing a meeting with the top defence establishment. During the high-level meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the chiefs of three services, Modi affirmed that it is the national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, government sources said.

Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the armed forces.

“They have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of our response,” a source quoted Modi as saying.

Modi has vowed to pursue the terrorists behind the attack and their patrons, a clear reference to Pakistan, which has a history of sponsoring terror strikes in India, to the “ends of the earth” and inflict the harshest punishment on them “beyond their imagination”.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a high-level meeting which was attended by chiefs of three paramilitary forces and senior officers of two other security organisations, sources said.

After the Pahalgam attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security decided to keep the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, saying Pakistan has breached its conditions.

The CCS also decided that all Pakistanis, except those having a long-term visa and diplomatic and official visas, must leave India by April 29.

After the CCS decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 25 called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country.