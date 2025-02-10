Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that he discussed several issues, including Jammu and Kashmir statehood restoration, security situation, and governance during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Omar Abdullah met the Home Minister in Parliament today.

Speaking with reporters after meeting the Home Minister, Omar Abdullah said that he held a detailed discussion with Amit Shah over J&K statehood, matters related to governance, security situation, and the upcoming budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on March 3.

This was the third meeting of Omar Abdullah with Amit Shah since taking over as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

On being asked about INDIA bloc unity, Omar Abdullah said that he has nothing to say about it. “If INDIA bloc convenes any meeting in future, he will discuss the issues there rather. If I say anything in media, then my words are twisted. So if I have to discuss anything, I will discuss it in the INDIA bloc meeting,” he said.

Last week, the Home Minister chaired a security review meeting at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by top security and civil officials including Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.