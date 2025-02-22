Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today inaugurated the much-awaited Akhal-Kangan bridge, which connects dozens of villages with the sub-division.

Omar Abdullah inaugurated the bridge in the presence of MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali and other officials.

The Akhal bridge, which spans across the Sindh River, had been a long-standing requirement of the region, with residents facing considerable difficulties due to the lack of a proper crossing.

The bridge, with a total length of 84 metres, was sanctioned in 2008, and the construction work was taken up by the JKPCC at an estimated cost of Rs 8.96 crore—(KNO)