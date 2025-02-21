JAMMU, FEBRUARY 20: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is facing a severe threat from climate change, particularly in the form of a water crisis, stressing the need for greater awareness and action.

“We are not doing enough to educate our people about what is happening with climate change and the dangers it poses. A lot of that responsibility lies with us as political leaders,” the Chief Minister stated while addressing the inaugural session of a three-day workshop on ‘Capacity Building in Innovation Pedagogy for the Implementation of NEP-2020’ at Brig Rajinder Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu.

The workshop is being organized by the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Center (MMTTC) in collaboration with the Skill Incubation, Innovation, Entrepreneurship Development Center (SIIEDC), University of Jammu. The event was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of Jammu University, Professor Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellors of SMVD University, BGSBS University, and Cluster University of Jammu, along with senior faculty members, Principals of various colleges and students.

Addressing the pressing issue of climate change, the Chief Minister highlighted the alarming precipitation deficit in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Until this morning, when the rains finally came, we were facing an 80-85% precipitation deficit this winter, signaling a major water crisis. Our agricultural patterns rely on the assumption of sufficient water availability. But with current water levels, cultivating paddy, which is water-intensive, would be nearly impossible,” he warned.

Speaking on the ‘Design Your Degree’ (DYD) program under the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), the Chief Minister stated that the initiative empowers students to shape their education according to their interests, enhancing their skills and aligning them with evolving job market demands.

“As Jammu and Kashmir’s private sector expands—particularly in industry and tourism—and as the region integrates further into the national economy, more job opportunities will emerge. With Jammu University gaining national recognition, students equipped with relevant skills will have a competitive advantage,” he said. Reflecting on the pressure students face to secure high percentages, the Chief Minister remarked, “It’s astonishing how much pressure we put on our children. When you see the cut-off percentages for top colleges like those in Delhi University—some even at 100%—it raises the question: what is beyond 100%?”

He emphasized that the Design Your Degree program marks a transformative shift in education by allowing students to study subjects that genuinely interest them.

“This is a significant change from the traditional model, where students were told what to study. Now, they have the freedom to design their degree, enhancing both their academic experience and career prospects,” he said. Discussing prospects in fields like artificial intelligence (AI), agriculture, and tourism, the Chief Minister highlighted AI’s growing impact on education and industry.

“Artificial Intelligence is reshaping how we approach learning and work. While it presents challenges, like the ease of using tools like ChatGPT for academic tasks, it also offers immense opportunities for innovation and growth,” he observed.

He acknowledged the role of faculty members from Delhi University, pioneers of the Design Your Degree initiative, in guiding the program’s implementation.

“This shift requires a change in mindset for both students and teachers. Traditionally, teachers were told what to teach. Now, students are asked, ‘What do you want to learn?’ and teachers must adapt their approach accordingly. The expertise of these eminent professors is invaluable as we navigate this transition,” he added.

The Chief Minister expressed his commitment to supporting Jammu University in its academic endeavors, both in his capacity and as the Pro-Chancellor of the university.

“I assure you that as long as I am here, I will do whatever I can to help Jammu University grow and thrive,” he affirmed. Congratulating the Vice-Chancellor, faculty, and students of Jammu University for achieving the prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation, CM extended his best wishes for the success of the three-day workshop.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also interacted with students from the Government Women’s College (GWC) Parade and Jammu University under the Design Your Degree program, who shared their learning experiences. He described the interactions as inspiring and expressed his eagerness for more such engagements with young and talented minds.